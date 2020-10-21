 Skip to main content
Tavern owner made right but tough call -- Virginia Scholtz
I salute Ron Boyer for his painful but very sensible decision to temporarily close the Tavern on the Green in Middleton.

I live on the North Side of Madison and haven’t eaten there often, but you can be sure that I will be there when they are able to open again to outdoor dining. Their food is always delicious.

Wishing safety and health to all the folks at the tavern.

Virginia Scholtz, Madison

