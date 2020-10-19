 Skip to main content
Tavern League should let Gov. Tony Evers do his job -- William Robichaud
I don't recall electing the Tavern League of Wisconsin to manage the statewide crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. I elected Gov. Tony Evers to lead on that. Let him do his job.

I know things are difficult, but they can get worse. I can't patronize a Wisconsin restaurant if I'm dead.

William Robichaud, Barneveld

