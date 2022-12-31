 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tavern League protects its business -- Derek Popp

Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, is right that it should be easy to get bipartisan support for legislation -- not that he needs it with the Republicans in control of the Legislature.

In last Wednesday's article "Tavern League casts long shadow over tougher laws," Jacque touts several proposals to address drunken driving. One of them -- a prohibition on people convicted of an OWI from operating off-road vehicles without restrictions -- has been opposed by the Tavern League in the past.

When bars are connected by snowmobile trails, and with more and more counties allowing all-terrain vehicles on county or town roads, it becomes an easy way to get around and drink. The Tavern League understands that any law banning this would be bad for business.

Derek Popp, Mount Horeb

