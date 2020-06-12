Task force must act to save climate -- Erik Pettersen

Wisconsin must quickly and equitably reduce our carbon emissions to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Wisconsinites are experiencing more flooding, extreme weather events, and bad air days as a result of climate disruption. Last year was the second hottest on record, and the past decade was the hottest decade ever recorded. We know that most of the carbon pollution in Wisconsin is coming from power plants and transportation. Right now the best way to get this problem under control is to make sure Wisconsin does everything we can to reduce our carbon emissions.