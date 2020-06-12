Task force must act to save climate -- Erik Pettersen

Gov. Tony Evers late last year formed a task force on climate change to address the persistent and growing dilemma that is our warming environment.
Wisconsin must quickly and equitably reduce our carbon emissions to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Wisconsinites are experiencing more flooding, extreme weather events, and bad air days as a result of climate disruption. Last year was the second hottest on record, and the past decade was the hottest decade ever recorded. We know that most of the carbon pollution in Wisconsin is coming from power plants and transportation. Right now the best way to get this problem under control is to make sure Wisconsin does everything we can to reduce our carbon emissions.
Rising temperatures lead to more extreme heat, causing heat-related illness and death and contributing to cardiovascular disease. Severe weather such as flooding can cause injuries, fatalities and mental health impacts. Air pollution contributes to increased cases of asthma and cardiovascular disease. Climate change is also contributing to the spread of diseases such as Lyme disease, malaria, encephalitis and West Nile virus.
The task force must act by making a plan expeditiously to mitigate the effects of climate disruption.
Erik Pettersen, Madison
