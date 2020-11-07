Task force actions help student debt -- John McGreal

Since our founding, members of the Wisconsin Association for College Admission Counseling have been advocating for students.
During this global pandemic, it is even more important that the state of Wisconsin doubles down on its commitment to education. It is through this lens that we support solutions outlined in the Governor’s Task Force on Student Debt final report. We support these three actions.
- Offering emergency grants. We should increase the college graduation rate by administering small, emergency grants to help students overcome financial roadblocks to graduation.
- Increase the Wisconsin Grant. Our state has fallen woefully behind our neighboring states in the investment we make in students going to college. An investment in the Wisconsin Grant can help some of our brightest students stay in the state for college.
- Forgive some loans. Wisconsin could develop a loan forgiveness program for the specific professions we need to retain homegrown talent.
While these solutions alone don’t fully solve the problem of student debt, each one can play a role. By making an investment to improve the college graduation rates in our state, Wisconsin taxpayers will be setting the state up for success in the future.
John McGreal, Appleton, past president, Wisconsin Association for College Admission Counseling
