Tariffs may be the key to a Trump victory -- Mark Koerner

I disagree with former Wisconsin Gov. Scott McCallum's Jan. 19 column, "Trump can win if he ends tariffs." The opposite may be true. Trump's protectionist policies could give him the boost he needs.

Between 1868 and the onset of the Great Depression, the Republican Party was the dominant party. Throughout the era, while other issues came and went, protectionism remained a permanent part of the Republican Party's appeal to working-class voters who might have otherwise felt more at home with the Democrats. In election after election, Republicans reminded voter that protectionist tariffs protected their jobs.

It was only after World War II that the GOP came to think of free trade as a matter of high moral principle. In 2016, Trump exhumed the tariff issue, which probably helped him win normally Democratic states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. It may work again.