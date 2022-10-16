Tamp down caustic political discourse -- Brad Chadler

Political discourse has been on the decline for several years. It is becoming more difficult to have healthy and constructive conversations about politics, especially with those on the other side of the aisle.

One dangerous trend causing this has been the rise of the term "racist" and "fascist" in conversations. Yes, you should push back on racism and fascism if it is encountered. But the words are tossed around so loosely these days that they are losing their meaning.

Today, you have "experts" in the media using these terms to describe the other party, and you have elected officials using these terms to describe their opponents. You will be labeled a fascist if you don't fully support every policy proposed by the other party. If you believe people who commit crimes should be prosecuted, you are racist.

It has become the end-all in political conversations -- "well, you're racist then." We will continue to have bad policy and unhealthy relationships in this country until we begin to have open and honest debate again. This may start with the simple understanding that most media exists to sell advertisements. Be careful about what you hear and read, and do your own research.

Brad Chadler, Middleton