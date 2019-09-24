As a supporter of U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, I am very disappointed to hear she is advocating for the placement of F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison. I have children and grandchildren in the area who will be affected.
Many years ago I lived in the trailer park adjacent to the airport. At that time it was solely an airforce base. The noise of fighter jets going overhead many times a day shook the dishes on my shelves and woke my sleeping babies. No conversation could take place until the jet was gone. I'm sure these new, more powerful jets are even worse. I don't think anyone should be subjected to that noise.
But also, I am opposed in principle to more of these terrible weapons of destruction being deployed. Couldn't we find better uses for those millions of dollars? Like tackling climate change for instance? Climate change is a far greater threat to our security. Even the military says so.
Barbara Seguin, Beloit