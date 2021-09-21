Tammy Baldwin should back stem cell transplant -- Ted Ave’Lallemant

I had been struggling with a vague illness for a couple weeks in 2005. How could I predict I would be diagnosed with leukemia?
I quickly discovered my strain of leukemia held virtually no chance of survival -- except if I were to survive a successful bone marrow transplant, also known as a stem cell transplant, or SCT. This requires remission, sufficient health and stem cells donated by a healthy individual to essentially replace the diseased bone marrow.
The whirlwind of SCT required chemotherapy for nearly four months while my leukemia was kept at bay. In the meantime, the search for a suitable blood stem cell donor was in full swing.
With over 39 million potential stem cell donors on a national registry, you’d think finding one would be easy. But Be The Match, which operates the registry, says as many as 3,000 patients annually are unable to find their “needle in the haystack.” The primary problem is a disproportionate lack of donors with non-Caucasian ethnicity. So we need to diversify potential donors.
That comes with a cost. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, should support increasing funding for the SCT program. Here I am, 16 years later, rocking my third grandchild to sleep. Life is, indeed, grand!
Ted Ave’Lallemant, Deerbrook