The other day as I watched as a reporter asked President Donald Trump what he would talk about with Russian President Vladimir Putin. His immediate response: "It's none of your business."
This is the leader of the free world keeping secret his talks with a Russian leader. He has such an over-inflated opinion of himself. He thinks he's a king and forgets he works for us. It is our business, and unfortunately so are his tax returns, grades and finances.
When will the Trump supporters wake up and see he is only in it for himself and could care less about us. Hopefully they will realize he has done nothing at all except destroy the office of president.
Richard Nawratil, Monona