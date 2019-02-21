I was so moved by Tom Oates' Feb. 15 column, "It’s often better to stay than go early," about the "sad, cautionary tale" of Henry Ellenson and Diamond Stone, that I nearly busted out laughing at its absurdity.

Tom Oates: NBA story of Diamond Stone, Henry Ellenson a sad, cautionary tale The gifted big men who could be playing their senior year of college have already been flushed from the NBA at age 22 and now face uncertain basketball futures.

Oates claims the players "shortchanged themselves" by leaving college after one year, where they could have honed their basketball skills by playing part-time while attending classes to earn a degree, as opposed to training full-time with NBA coaches and players. He says they are now "doomed to life in the low-paying G League," where the average salary is $7,000 per month, plus bonuses. Last year, 50 G-League players were called up to the NBA and earned an average of $225,000 each. "Doomed," indeed.

Thus far, Ellenson has earned $5.3 million and Stone $1.9 million. By comparison, the average American worker earns $1.4 million over an entire lifetime.

So now the two players can continue to earn a more-than-comfortable living while playing a game they both love to play for five months out of the year, or they can bank their money, return to college, earn a degree and embark on a second career at a very young age. If Oates thinks that's sad, then he must be the most compassionate sportswriter in the industry.

Dave Edgerton, Madison