I was so moved by Tom Oates' Feb. 15 column, "It’s often better to stay than go early," about the "sad, cautionary tale" of Henry Ellenson and Diamond Stone, that I nearly busted out laughing at its absurdity.

Oates claims the players "shortchanged themselves" by leaving college after one year, where they could have honed their basketball skills by playing part-time while attending classes to earn a degree, as opposed to training full-time with NBA coaches and players. He says they are now "doomed to life in the low-paying G League," where the average salary is $7,000 per month, plus bonuses. Last year, 50 G-League players were called up to the NBA and earned an average of $225,000 each. "Doomed," indeed.

Thus far, Ellenson has earned $5.3 million and Stone $1.9 million. By comparison, the average American worker earns $1.4 million over an entire lifetime.

So now the two players can continue to earn a more-than-comfortable living while playing a game they both love to play for five months out of the year, or they can bank their money, return to college, earn a degree and embark on a second career at a very young age. If Oates thinks that's sad, then he must be the most compassionate sportswriter in the industry.

Dave Edgerton, Madison

