Taking voters off rolls is skulduggery — Ellen Skatrud
0 comments

Taking voters off rolls is skulduggery — Ellen Skatrud

  • 0

In September, to my surprise, I received the infamous postcard notifying me I had apparently moved and would not be allowed to vote if I didn't re-register.

This was odd, because I've lived in the same house for the last 29 years. When I read that more than 200,000 others had also received this information and that those individuals tended to live in areas that voted Democratic, one old-fashioned word came to mind: Skulduggery. It is defined as underhanded or unscrupulous behavior -- a devious device or trick. Could it be?

I re-registered. My sincere hope is that others did too. There's too much to lose in the upcoming election to think your vote doesn't count. It does. This year, more than ever, it does.

Ellen Skatrud, Madison

0 comments
0
3
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics