Taking voters off rolls is skulduggery -- Ellen Skatrud

In September, to my surprise, I received the infamous postcard notifying me I had apparently moved and would not be allowed to vote if I didn't re-register.
This was odd, because I've lived in the same house for the last 29 years. When I read that more than 200,000 others had also received this information and that those individuals tended to live in areas that voted Democratic, one old-fashioned word came to mind: Skulduggery. It is defined as underhanded or unscrupulous behavior -- a devious device or trick. Could it be?
I re-registered. My sincere hope is that others did too. There's too much to lose in the upcoming election to think your vote doesn't count. It does. This year, more than ever, it does.
Ellen Skatrud, Madison