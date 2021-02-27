Take your vaccine when it's your turn -- Diana Klang

As I received my second COVID-19 vaccine shot on last Tuesday, I couldn't help but remember the letter to the editor "Teachers deserve vaccine priority." It was from a 69-year-old gentleman debating whether or not to put off his shot for the sake of others.

I admit I had that feeling, too. But after messaging with my primary care doctor and nurses, I changed my mind and got my vaccinations on schedule. The nurses reminded me it was my choice whether or not to wait. But waiting also means more people are added to the groups currently waiting to make appointments. That alone makes it more difficult to find an open slot that fits your schedule.

So I hope people will get their vaccinations when their group is announced. And after the first one, people should schedule the second right away that day. I noticed reading letters to the editor recently that, even now, it's difficult to find an open spot. With vaccine deliveries having issues, that certainly isn't helping.

Diana Klang, Madison