Take speed test to increase broadband -- Sups. Melissa Ratcliff and Kate McGinnity

Recently, historic amounts of funding have helped to expand broadband access throughout the country as well as Dane County. As part of a newly created Broadband Task Force, we’ve been navigating the intricacies and complexities of providing affordable, reliable internet access to every resident and business in Dane County.
Many of the funds for broadband expansion are offered through matching grants. Local governments applying for these grants need to demonstrate a lack of acceptable service. If you’ve listened into any news segment about broadband access, you’ve likely heard that the current maps that show where there is service are inaccurate, which further obstructs the application process.
To bolster the effort to create more accurate maps of service coverage and speeds, the Broadband Task Force invited MadREP to present on its speed test efforts. We encourage members of the public to take two minutes to complete the test. The more data that is collected, the fuller our picture of broadband access in Dane County can be shown, and that information will be utilized by many organizations and units of government to expand access to provide affordable, reliable service to every resident.
The speed test can be found at go.madison.com/speedtest.
Dane County Sups. Melissa Ratcliff, Cottage Grove, and Kate McGinnity, Cambridge