 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Take real action on gun control -- Annette Kamps

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

Take real action on gun control

I applaud Kay Stellpflug for last week’s column, “Gun owners should back reasonable limits,” addressing the horrific firearms tragedy in our country.

For our children and for our country, I’m calling on legislators, gun sales centers and anyone out there who can help bring back a more humane, less fearful environment for everyone to please take some positive action on gun control.

None of the arguments against control can make us feel safer. As Stellpflug said so well, “Taking guns out of the hands of unstable and violent shooters would save some of the 38,000 Americans who die from gun violence every year in the United States. That’s worth more than a thought and a prayer.“

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics