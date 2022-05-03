Take real action on gun control -- Annette Kamps

Take real action on gun control

I applaud Kay Stellpflug for last week’s column, “Gun owners should back reasonable limits,” addressing the horrific firearms tragedy in our country.

Kay Stellpflug: Gun owners should support reasonable limits After every mass shooting or tragic event involving guns, the conversation begins anew.

For our children and for our country, I’m calling on legislators, gun sales centers and anyone out there who can help bring back a more humane, less fearful environment for everyone to please take some positive action on gun control.

None of the arguments against control can make us feel safer. As Stellpflug said so well, “Taking guns out of the hands of unstable and violent shooters would save some of the 38,000 Americans who die from gun violence every year in the United States. That’s worth more than a thought and a prayer.“