Take opportunity to improve street -- Char Lodl

I was delighted to read last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Transform State St. into promenade," about creating an outdoor walking mall on State Street.

Just imagine a sunny day walking up to our beautiful state Capitol, void of all the smells and sounds of traffic. It would be a great way to welcome visitors to our city.

Our street department can’t stay on top of the grime that is caused by buses and cars, and the bus stalls are just ugly. Having a clean and inviting atmosphere would also promote people to shop local and attend the many cultural events that are offered in the Downtown area (once we make it through the pandemic).

Let’s take an opportunity to revitalize what once was a thriving and enjoyable experience in Madison. I had always hoped someone would present this idea.

Char Lodl, Middleton

Transform State Street into promenade STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Removing buses, creating pedestrian mall will help Downtown Madison bounce back