Kudos to the State Journal and reporter David Wahlberg for a revealing series of articles on dementia and its effects on families.
The whole health care system is made up of pieces like this. Instead of trying to change the whole system (like "Medicare for All"), address each part of the puzzle. The Legislature, governor, Congress and president should tackle this issue like they say they will. High prescription drug costs are a fairly simple problem, yet no action is undertaken.
Former Gov. Scott Walker stated mental health is one issue he wants to focus on. When he was governor, he and the Republican-run Legislature talked about how mental health action was imperative to fight public shootings by disturbed people. Little has been done. Mental health is a huge issue. My doctor said he thinks everyone should talk to a counselor.
These and many health care issues should be addressed separately to see where they lead. We could end up with a system similar to how the utility companies are regulated by the government, yet retain their private business model. It could lead to a form of Medicare for All or something different.
Why won't our representatives do much of anything?
Bob Hunt, Lodi