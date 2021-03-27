Take on cartels to fix border crisis -- March Schweitzer

I am troubled by the surge of asylum seekers. It's time to consider addressing the source of the problem -- the unstable Central American countries being overrun by violent gangs and drug cartels.
One obvious solution is for illegal drugs to be decriminalized in the United States, and to have drug sales regulated (and taxed) by the states. This would remove the source of money, power, influence and corruption in Central America.
My other idea is even more radical. If the folks coming north are truly asylum seekers running from violence, then I think most would appreciate the opportunity to take back their countries from the drug lords. I suggest all asylum seekers (men and women alike) be enlisted into the U.S. military as a condition of their asylum. They would be grouped into militias and receive military training with the goal of creating a trained and armed strike force to return to their countries and take them back.
If the gangs and drug lords see the United States is serious about returning their countries to a peaceful, more prosperous existence, the murders and violence could decline -- if not, we would be helping the citizens of those countries to take them back. This would have the additional benefit of testing the resolve of asylum seekers.
March Schweitzer, Madison