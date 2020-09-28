 Skip to main content
Take Democracy in the Park statewide -- Karl Broman
Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl should be congratulated, not threatened with lawsuits.

The Democracy in the Park events are a fun and creative celebration of democracy, voting, city parks and government service. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, should be looking for ways to replicate these events in other communities around the state.

Karl Broman, Madison

