Take care of the the only planet we have -- Ed Churchwell

The Dec. 16 State Journal headline “Climate summit falls apart,” about the International Climate Summit in Madrid, is a devastating statement about the political inability to address the most serious problem facing our survival on this planet.
Long-term studies of our global atmospheric, biological and geological systems have shown that they have huge inertia and can only be changed on timescales of decades, not years. It is urgent that we institute global changes to decrease our carbon footprint, protect our fresh water, forests, oceans, wild life and the air we breath.
The longer we wait to make fundamental changes to slow down and ultimately reverse the warming of the Earth, the more we endanger our own survival. There is no planet B. Earth is our only home. Let’s take care of it.
Ed Churchwell, Madison