Take a measured approach to opening -- Jon Morgan

For two very good reasons, we shouldn't “open up” all Wisconsin businesses too quickly.

First, do we really want to be among the states that will be the figurative “first canary in the coal mine”? As long as we know some states are opening up this week, doesn’t it make sense to see how that goes before we risk the lives of Wisconsin residents?

Secondly, if we open up businesses next week, who do we think will be visiting those businesses with the very real threat of contracting COVID-19 still present. Most polling shows people are not comfortable about opening up the economy yet, so what is the likelihood of a groundswell of folks immediately returning to their previous travel and purchasing routines.

So doesn’t it make more sense to let other states test out opening up first and see those results? That would also serve to buy more time for a decline in current cases in Wisconsin, so people feel more comfortable to go out in public sometime in the near future.

Regardless of the legal and political outcomes in the next week, a measured approach would appear to be the most logical way to go.

Jon Morgan, Madison