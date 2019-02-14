The multitude of challenges and opportunities in Madison span all areas of life and have made me into the opposite of a single-issue voter.
Tag Evers impressed me early in the campaign for District 13 City Council member with a bold vision that is as broad and diverse as our city. In subsequent events, I have seen Evers both listen to stakeholders as well as show a depth of knowledge indicating that listening and reflecting are a core character.
His experience in Madison's business, advocacy and academic circles, and his energy to listen and learn, make me proud to endorse Evers for District 13.
Peter Taglia, Madison