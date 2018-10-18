Climate apathy is a far bigger problem than climate denial or doubt.
The 2018 Yale “Six Americas” survey found a record 21 percent of Americans were "alarmed" about global warming. That equals the combined total of climate deniers (9 percent) and doubters (12 percent). It also leaves almost 60 percent of Americans in the climate middle ground.
What’s so encouraging about this middle group is its size and awareness. They outnumber climate denier and doubters 3 to 1. And, almost all of them have some understanding and acceptance of global warming, though it varies from concerned (30 percent) to cautious (21 percent) to disengaged (7 percent).
What’s so frustrating about this huge middle group is its apathy. None of them is personally engaged or actively involved in doing anything about global warming.
So, if you’re part of this large majority of Americans, I urge you -- for just one day -- to abandon your caution, and turn your climate concern into climate action. That day is Nov. 6 when you vote for Wisconsin’s next U.S. senator and governor.
You’ll quickly see it’s no contest on climate change. We desperately need to keep Tammy Baldwin in the U.S. Senate, and to elect Tony Evers our next Wisconsin governor.
Dick Smith, Madison