 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

System values life inconsistently -- James (Pat) Goldschmidt

  • 0

The Black man who killed six people with his car in Waukesha got life in prison. The white man who killed three people with his car in Middleton got 18 years. Those who kill (abort) one unborn person get no penalty in some states.

This is inconsistent, arbitrary and nonsensical. One life is only worth six years? Murder is murder. No caveats apply.

And had the Black man killed only three, would the penalty be 18 years. And had the white man killed six, would he have gotten life? And doesn't abortion then deserve six years at least.

I'm just wondering what rules we really live by and how these discrepancies are justified.

James (Pat) Goldschmidt, Verona

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics