System values life inconsistently -- James (Pat) Goldschmidt

The Black man who killed six people with his car in Waukesha got life in prison. The white man who killed three people with his car in Middleton got 18 years. Those who kill (abort) one unborn person get no penalty in some states.

This is inconsistent, arbitrary and nonsensical. One life is only worth six years? Murder is murder. No caveats apply.

And had the Black man killed only three, would the penalty be 18 years. And had the white man killed six, would he have gotten life? And doesn't abortion then deserve six years at least.

I'm just wondering what rules we really live by and how these discrepancies are justified.

James (Pat) Goldschmidt, Verona