President Donald Trump's ongoing war with the media, his own Justice Department and Robert Mueller's Russia investigation is designed to distract from and obscure the truth surrounding the 2016 presidential election.
Thankfully our system of justice, if allowed to work, will eventually get to the truth about whether or not President Trump is guilty of colluding with the Russians.
Whatever the outcome of the investigation turns out to be, Trump will still be guilty of an even greater injustice. That injustice is emulating Russia and the way it is governed.
President Trump's attempts to control the media by labeling them as "fake news" and the "enemy of the people" is something Russia President Vladimir Putin would do. So are President Trump's attempts to intimidate political enemies, like his public attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions and pulling former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearances. Finally, President Trump's constant lying to the American people (more than 4,000 lies to date) seems like something a Russian leader would do.
Fortunately our system of justice, if allowed to work, can withstand every Trump attack.
Bob Vetter, Madison