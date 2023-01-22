System has enough money for campus -- Mike Leahan

It seems that our universities can find money to move a giant rock off of Bascom Hill at UW-Madison, the only offense being to hang around for a few million years. There are bucket loads of money to run what is essentially a pro-sports operation at Camp Randall in Madison. And from our state "leaders," there was a cool million for some judge to sit in a library for a year doing who knows what, under the guise of "investigating" the 2020 election.