LETTER TO THE EDITOR

System has enough money for campus -- Mike Leahan

I've been wondering about the priorities of UW System (and the entire state actually) as I follow the decision concerning UW-Platteville Richland.

It seems that our universities can find money to move a giant rock off of Bascom Hill at UW-Madison, the only offense being to hang around for a few million years. There are bucket loads of money to run what is essentially a pro-sports operation at Camp Randall in Madison. And from our state "leaders," there was a cool million for some judge to sit in a library for a year doing who knows what, under the guise of "investigating" the 2020 election.

The state reportedly has a hefty surplus. Yet no one can find the money to give the students and faculty of UW-Platteville Richland a couple of years warning about their future. Typical, I guess, but puzzling.

Mike Leahan, Sun Prairie

