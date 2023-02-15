A standing room-only crowd gathered recently to discuss the future of UW-Platteville Richland, according to the Jan. 27 Wisconsin State Journal story "Ideas on campus future shared."

This is encouraging. People care about this school. They certainly provided an excellent education for our two daughters. Our girls were able to live at home, work part-time and save money before transferring to a four-year campus. Their instructors at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland were first-rate.

The University of Wisconsin System says these campuses are losing enrollment, and that's true. But let’s determine why it is happening and how to reverse the trend. Let's also consider dramatically reduced tuition for students who start out at a two-year campus but later give back by working in local food service, community hospitals, on area farms and as certified nursing assistants in nursing homes.

Additionally, make the smaller campuses hubs for the variety of training that could grow our rural communities with start-up businesses. This is especially significant with the future of green energy and agritourism.

It is time to think outside of the box. Our flagship Madison campus is important, as are our other four-year campuses. But we can and should do better for these two-year sites. Let’s figure out a way to save and promote them.

Anita Nelson, Wisconsin Dells

The Mendota Marsh collection