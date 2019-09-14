The Sept. 5 letter to the editor "Electoral College plays a vital role" argued the Electoral College prevents small states from being politically dominated by potentially tyrannical majorities in big states like California, Illinois and New York. But thanks to the Electoral College, it’s the big states which are politically dominated by potentially tyrannical minorities in small states like Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.
The Founders didn’t regard the Constitution as perfect. Article V provides for amending the Constitution. Amendment XVII changed Article 1, Section 3, to allow the direct election of U.S. senators. (They had previously been chosen by state legislatures).
Amendments also assured the right to vote to all citizens, which was not the case in the Founders' time.
Myrna Sokolinsky, Madison