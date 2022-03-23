Switching clocks isn't a nuisance -- Warren C. Krueger

Ah, how soon we forget.

The U.S. Senate last week voted to make daylight saving time year-round succumbing to the perceived nuisance of turning clocks twice a year. This practice was previously enacted in January of 1974 -- hoping to conserve gasoline after the Arab oil embargo and our support of Israel in the Yom Kippur war.

Americans hated it. Why?

With winter sunrise not happening until almost 8:30 a.m., people drove to work in the dark and back home in the dark. But the major complaint was that children went to school in pitch darkness from mid-November until mid-February.

The year-round experiment lasted only 16 months with President Gerald Ford ending it in October of 1975. Congress tinkered with starting and stopping dates in 1986 and again in 2007 finding a happy medium with the current calendar. Daylight saving time is nothing new, it has been around in various forms for over 100 years and in most countries.

Be careful what you wish for.

Warren C. Krueger, Jefferson