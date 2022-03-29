Swimmer's records need an asterisk -- David Harper

True story or not, Roger Maris supposedly had an asterisk put next to his record of 61 home runs in the baseball record books. He accomplished this feat in 162 games. Babe Ruth, who previously held the record, hit 60 home runs in only 154 games, thus the reason for the story of the asterisk.

Another athlete should have an asterisk next to their name. This would be Lia Thomas, the transgender athlete who swam with the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team. This person took a scholarship away from a female athlete, took the place of a female who wanted to make the team, and broke women's records throughout the season. Thomas became an NCAA swimming champion, thus preventing biological women from winning and achieving All-American status. Thomas did everything the NCAA required to swim on the women's team but had also gone through male puberty, grown bigger muscles and grown taller.

People who look at the record books years from now need to know that in 2022 the NCAA women's swimming records that were broken by Thomas were broken by an athlete who was biologically male at birth.

If there was any time to use an asterisk, that time is now.

David Harper, Lone Rock