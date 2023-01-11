Swamp got worse with Trump in office -- Robert L. Bellman

Swamp got worse with Trump in office

Now that former President Donald Trump’s income taxes have been released, Americans have learned a lot.

In the years 2016 and 2017, Trump paid $750 per year, and in 2020 he paid no income tax. I would venture a guess that any middle-income American worker paid more income tax than Trump during those years.

There never was an audit conducted by the Internal Revenue Service on Trump’s taxes. Beginning with his campaign, he always said he would release his tax information when the “audit” was completed. Trump fought very hard to prevent the release of his tax information, even involving the U.S. Supreme Court.

Perhaps Trump’s deductions were all perfectly legal. If so, what does that say about a tax code that allows billionaires to pay no income taxes? A flat tax could address this inequity, but Congress would likely not consider it.

I recall Trump’s campaign promise that he wanted to go to Washington to “drain the swamp.” Unfortunately, during his years in office, the Washington “swamp” only became deeper and more polluted.

Robert L. Bellman,

Richland Center

Supreme Court primary is vital

Our Feb. 21 primary election for a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice is important.

America was founded as a representative democracy, where governments derive “their just powers from the consent of the governed.” In Wisconsin the governed cannot give their consent or dissent. The party in power designed the electoral districts so even if a majority of the governed vote against them, they stay in power.

In 2022, a majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled for these gerrymandered districts without considering the rights of voters. We need to elect a justice who will respect the rights of Wisconsin voters to be represented in our state Legislature and the House of Representatives.

On Feb. 21, vote for Judge Everett Mitchell who says he will preserve the court’s independence and integrity as “a justice who has the highest respect for the Wisconsin Constitution and is committed to ensuring that the Wisconsin Supreme Court is an instrument of balance.“

Or vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz, who stated, “Our system works because the law is predictable. You can read the constitution, the statutes, and case law, and know what to expect, but … our most closely held constitutional rights are under attack by radical right-wing extremists.”

Bill Dagnon,

Baraboo

Evers should honor La Follette legacy

Gov. Tony Evers on his inauguration day once again rejected the Wisconsin tradition of accepting his oath before the statue of this state’s greatest leader, Robert M. “Fighting Bob” La Follette.

Gov. Scott Walker prominently broke this tradition because of his loathing of La Follette’s legacy and policies. Gov. Evers chooses to follow in the footsteps of Walker instead of La Follette.

The tradition of the governor taking their oath by La Follette’s statue does not mean every governor idolizes La Follette. They did it out of respect for La Follette’s legacy. Many Republican governors, such as Tommy Thompson, stood before La Follette’s statue out of respect and the notion some of their own reforms were in the La Follette tradition. Who wouldn’t want to be associated to the most famous person in Wisconsin political history? Apparently, Evers wouldn’t.

Evers is also known as the education governor. Evers should be out front educating about the significance of La Follette to Wisconsin government and history. Instead, Evers backs away from this knowledge and legacy of La Follette. This lack of respect by Evers to state tradition and the historic leadership of La Follette is a travesty.

Bob Hunt,

Lodi

Vaccine for RINO virus won’t work

Watching the circus in the newly elected GOP-controlled House of Representatives and listening to right-wing commenters, it appears a pandemic is loose in the land that no one is talking about.

It seems like the RINO (“Republicans In Name Only”) virus is pretty contagious. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and the GOP governor of Ohio had an appearance with President Joe Biden. RINOs!

Now Speaker Kevin McCarthy is called a RINO, and I guess all 200 of the other representatives who support him are RINOs as well. Add in the Democrats, and it looks like everybody wants to destroy the country.

Too bad real Republicans don’t believe in vaccines.

Stephen Blake,

Oxford

