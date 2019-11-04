I just renewed my license plate tag and found an additional $75 surcharge for my hybrid vehicle.
I understand we use less fuel, and thus pay less in fuel taxes. But isn't that to be encouraged? My Prius does less damage to roads and the air we all need to breathe than much heavier vehicles such as giant SUVs and full-size trucks.
Why are we discouraging environmentally friendlier hybrid vehicle ownership and not adding surcharges where they belong -- to wasteful and harmful oversized vehicles?
Don Golembiewski, Madison