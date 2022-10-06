Survey can save Frank Allis house -- Richard Bernstein

The city of Monona is developing a master plan for the San Damiano property that includes the Frank Allis house, a city of Monona landmark.

The future of the historic house seems to hinge on a recently released online survey. Converting the Allis house into a historic house museum does not seem feasible, but converting it into a rental property could make it self-supporting. Leasing the Frank Allis House to private nonprofits whose programs fit within established programmatic goals (environmental, cultural, historical, recreational) could more than offset its operating costs.

For instance, the Clean Lakes Alliance should be considered a possible lessee. Having alliance located on the site might provide the city of Monona with a key partner in managing the property.

Currently, the Clean Lakes Alliances is helping to fund the restoration of the Lake Mendota shoreline of the Executive Residence in Maple Bluff. Wouldn't it be wonderful if they could do the same for the San Damiano shoreline?

Please answer the survey and be sure to support the Frank Allis house by simply stating: Preserve the Frank Allis house.

Richard Bernstein, Monona