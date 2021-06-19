Surplus should help solve problems -- Bill Dagnon

The Wisconsin Legislature needs a problem-solving caucus. State Journal coverage of the budgeting process shows legislative leadership's complete disregard for solving Wisconsin's problems.

The Legislative Reference Bureau estimates we will have an increased income of $4.4 billion by mid-2023.

Allocating $430 million of the surplus to K-12 education will allow our schools to receive $2.3 billion of federal funds to recover from COVID-19 pandemic expenses.

Another example of legislative leadership's inability to solve problems is the decades-old need for an entirely new computer system for our unemployment insurance division. It's estimated it will take $80 million to replace it -- our surplus could solve this persistent problem.