Surplus should help solve problems -- Bill Dagnon

The Wisconsin Legislature needs a problem-solving caucus. State Journal coverage of the budgeting process shows legislative leadership's complete disregard for solving Wisconsin's problems.
The Legislative Reference Bureau estimates we will have an increased income of $4.4 billion by mid-2023.
Allocating $430 million of the surplus to K-12 education will allow our schools to receive $2.3 billion of federal funds to recover from COVID-19 pandemic expenses.
Another example of legislative leadership's inability to solve problems is the decades-old need for an entirely new computer system for our unemployment insurance division. It's estimated it will take $80 million to replace it -- our surplus could solve this persistent problem.
A third example are the needs for juvenile corrections facilities. The budget committee can partially solve that by allocating $46 million for the Milwaukee County juvenile facility. Allocating additional funds for other county or regional juvenile facilities would allow us to close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake.
If Republican legislative leaders are unwilling to solve important and known problems that require funding when we have a surplus, they will never care to solve them. Then it will be time to elect new representatives who do care to solve Wisconsin's problems.
Bill Dagnon, Baraboo