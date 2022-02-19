Surplus is really deficit of service -- Bill Dagnon

In Sunday's Forum column, "Go big: Eliminate state income tax" by Chris Reader presented a terrible idea that former Gov. Scott Walker couldn't pass with a Republican majority. We don't really have a surplus of funds, we have a deficit of government services, many created by the current Republican-led state Legislature.

Chris Reader: With big surplus, Wisconsin should eliminate its income tax The state once again has overtaxed the families and employers of Wisconsin — this time to th…

The Republican Legislature so underfunds Wisconsin transportation that here in Baraboo our city had to repair a state highway with property taxes. Wisconsin public schools are getting so little funding from Republican budgets that districts have to keep going to referendum and raising property taxes.

State shared revenue to local municipalities has been cut drastically over the past ten years. Many local governments had to lay off street workers, police, firefighters and others, causing cuts to services.

Gov. Evers' proposal to send $150 to each Wisconsin citizen will help to offset inflation and is a one time use of a one time surplus. If we still have a surplus in the next budget the Legislature can tackle the problems above and many other deficits in governing created over the past 10 years.

Meanwhile we citizens need to work hard to elect a progressive Legislature that supports Wisconsin families and communities like Gov. Evers does.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo