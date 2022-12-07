Surplus is chance to invest in values -- Bill Dagnon

Wisconsin's projected surplus of $6.5 billion is an opportunity to realize Wisconsin values.

Wisconsin voters last year passed 133 of 166 public school referendums, showing we value the public education of our children. A $2 billion increase in state aid to public schools will reflect Wisconsin values and keep property taxes down.

The University of Wisconsin is also valued by citizens. The surplus must support at least an inflationary budget increase, offsetting a continued freeze in undergraduate tuition. UW educates thousands, supports businesses and farmers statewide, and its research and knowledgeable graduates are valuable to businesses.

Local governments, from our smallest towns to our largest city need funding for basic services. Shared revenue was created to replace property taxes that the state capped, but the state has not kept this deal.

The state budget seems to have a surplus, but reality is that local governments have deficits. Many municipalities had referendums to raise money to hire police officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians in 2022. An increase in shared revenue would begin to correct cuts.

Our state legislators and governor have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make real our Wisconsin values in our state budget.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo