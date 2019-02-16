One year ago, in an editorial titled “More reason to sock state money away,” the State Journal decried the government’s proposed state tax holiday and issuance of $100 in rebate checks to certain Wisconsin voters. The editorial criticized the government for ignoring generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and instead declaring a surplus through the use of “accounting tricks.”
Nevertheless, these programs were subsequently implemented, and their combined cost of more than $100 million was added to the state’s deficit. Now, a year later, the 2018 Comprehensive Annual Fiscal Report shows the Wisconsin government ended the past fiscal year with a $1.3 billion deficit (GAAP).
The government cannot spend money on any new initiative without borrowing and adding to the deficit. Unfortunately, certain government leaders are exhibiting an eagerness to ignore this true deficit and instead spend down a $590 million “surplus” that has again been calculated using "accounting tricks.”
While a majority of Wisconsin citizens may support a middle-class tax cut or greater investment in the state’s roads, bridges, schools, environment and health and social programs, these undertakings should not be paid for with borrowed money that has its purchasing power diminished by fees and interest payments.
Geoff Hudson, Madison