Surgery, politics and perspective -- George Wen

Recently I had a surgery. There’s nothing like confronting your own mortality to give you perspective. What was so important yesterday is of no consequence today. Anyone you disagreed with, disliked or hated yesterday doesn’t matter today. And so it is with all hate.
Do you think the Mexicans are stealing our jobs? Do Blacks create reverse discrimination? Are American Muslims a danger to our country? I think people across the world want the same things: “life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness.”
It’s been said, “Men are born soft and supple; dead they are when becoming stiff and hard. Plants are born tender and pliant; dead they are brittle and dry.” Many of us become stiff and hard as we age and lose the idealism of our youth. We know the truth is out there, but so are lies. We must make the effort to find it and be objective.
Let’s give everyone an equal opportunity to vote, prosper, find happiness, security and love without imposing silly laws and unnecessary restrictions. Stiff and hard is a corpse, better to be soft and supple. Besides, are we not commanded to love our neighbor as ourselves?
George Wen, Delavan