Surge in virus is no surprise -- Tony Marquez

Wisconsin has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. I'd like to say that I don’t know how this has happened -- but I do.
When the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the governor’s "safer at home" order, I felt great uneasiness. It was mainly a concern over how we were going to go forward and fight this disease. I questioned Wisconsin’s empathy. As people crowded into bars that very night, I knew I couldn’t hold my breath waiting to see results.
I have done my part keeping a distance, minimizing contact and wearing a mask in public. I hoped people would observe the efforts that people like me have taken. These days, I walk down my hometown’s streets for essential items and I see people congregating face to face without masks and people on the street passing each other with indifference to others around them.
I hear too many stories of people believing that if the strict rules are gone, then so is the danger. If we cannot feel for others suffering, what are we? Masks can reduce the chance of spreading the virus. Isn’t that worth it?
Tony Marquez, Madison
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.