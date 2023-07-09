A slippery slope is ahead, based on the U.S. Supreme Court decision giving a business the right to refuse service to a member of the public.

It’s now OK to refuse members of the LGBTQ community. Their numbers represent a minuscule percentage of our country’s population, so most likely feel it’s no big deal. Memories are short. Once it was OK to refuse to serve members of the Jewish or Catholic faith, Blacks, Asians or even women. We thought that those days were gone forever.

America was a better place for including everyone. Now it’s not clear. This decision has likely turned the clock back to those terrible times. Today it’s only the gay community. Tomorrow it could be anyone. Fascism does not happen all at once like a sudden dam rupture. It seeps through the cracks until the walls slowly crumble.

Irwin Kass, Madison