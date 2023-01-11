Supreme Court primary is vital -- Bill Dagnon

Supreme Court primary is vital

Our Feb. 21 primary election for a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice is important.

America was founded as a representative democracy, where governments derive “their just powers from the consent of the governed.” In Wisconsin the governed cannot give their consent or dissent. The party in power designed the electoral districts so even if a majority of the governed vote against them, they stay in power.

In 2022, a majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled for these gerrymandered districts without considering the rights of voters. We need to elect a justice who will respect the rights of Wisconsin voters to be represented in our state Legislature and the House of Representatives.

On Feb. 21, vote for Judge Everett Mitchell who says he will preserve the court’s independence and integrity as “a justice who has the highest respect for the Wisconsin Constitution and is committed to ensuring that the Wisconsin Supreme Court is an instrument of balance.“

Or vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz, who stated, “Our system works because the law is predictable. You can read the constitution, the statutes, and case law, and know what to expect, but … our most closely held constitutional rights are under attack by radical right-wing extremists.”

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo

