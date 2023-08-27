I hate to hear a woman cry. But in the case of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley, I will make an exception.

She is whining that the liberals have stolen a page from the conservative playbook. If the conservative court didn’t have double standards, it wouldn’t have any standards at all.

Justice Janet Protasiewicz won an honest election with an impressive landslide in the most heavily gerrymandered state in the country. Justice Rebecca Bradley should start acting in an honest, ethical and nonpartisan manner on behalf of the general public and not in the interests of the big money donors and right-wing extremists.

She should leave her biases and bigoted, intolerant, exclusionary, homophobic, anti-science, anti-abortion and anti-democratic partisan beliefs at the door.

If not, I look forward to voting her out of office in 2026.

Richard Potter, Fitchburg