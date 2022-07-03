Supreme Court is a puppet to GOP -- Philip Walsh

In the space of two weeks, the U.S. Supreme Court has ensured that many more babies will be born, and that those children will not have a decent world in which to grow up.

I'm referring of course to the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the elimination of the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate coal emissions. These are two of the right-wing, hot-button issues. So let's stop pretending that the current Supreme Court is anything but a GOP puppet.

Many of the additional babies will be born by economically and socially challenged women, and many will be among those most severely affected by worsening climate change. (The wives and daughters of the wealthy GOP supporters will still be able to travel wherever necessary to get their abortions.)

Is this what's called "pro-life"? The right claims life begins at conception. But for them, apparently, it ends at birth.

Philip Walsh, Madison