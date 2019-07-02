Our Constitution and the philosophy on which it is written is proud to proclaim "one man, one vote." The recent U.S. Supreme Court decision does away with that ideal. Allowing either party to design legislative districts to favor their candidate undermines our democracy.
We pretty much know legislators at the state or federal level are bought and paid for. The executive office is too often owned by the highest bidder. Now we can look forward to an acceleration of that trend and an ultimate loss of equal representation.
Lower courts ruled on gerrymandering and sought an opinion by the Supreme Court to settle the issue. The cowards on that court ruled they have no responsibility to settle the argument, and these issues should be settled at the legislative branch.
We can now look forward to the ownership of our legislative branch by one party or the other, and "one man, one vote" becoming a quaint phrase of a bygone era.
Gene Bier, Milton