Supreme Court has lost its way -- Allegra Zick

The U.S. Supreme Court has come under question. The justices take an oath to be impartial, apolitical and neutral. Yet they are chosen in a way that is partisan so their votes often reflect those who appointed them.

The United States is made of many religious views -- Jewish, Protestant, Catholic, Muslim and secular -- yet our justices, a majority of whom are Catholic, follow their own religions in their decisions. Because of the secrecy that surrounds the court, we have no way to know of instances of incompetence, misconduct or unethical behavior.

Some justices’ background and experiences are limited, and they have reached the court because they were friends of the president or others who are political figures, or because of ideological commitments. The modern court has returned to its historical role as a defender of the wealthy. Their votes against campaign finance legislation, climate control, gun control and abortion rights indicate their unwillingness to use public opinions.

What can be done? Change the size of the court, set term limits, require a seven-member majority to invalidate a statute and allow media coverage to include oral arguments.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City