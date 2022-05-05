Supreme Court has lost integrity -- Marge Anderson

Supreme Court has lost integrity

The U.S. Supreme Court has shown itself to be a broken politicized strong arm of the federal government controlled by Republicans.

It is outrageous that the court is on track to overturn a 49-year precedent. It wants to control women’s health decisions. A majority of justices are expected to throw out many cases decided by former courts, deciding that precedent does not matter.

This totally diminishes the integrity of the Supreme Court. Its decision means that nothing is decided and rulings can change with the wind as different political makeups of the court occur.

It also is almost comical that the Supreme Court itself is so outraged about the leak of the abortion draft opinion and wants to investigate — yet it seems to care little about the conflict of interest and lack of guidelines for recusing when justices are personally involved in a case being decided by the court.

Ethics do not to matter to them. Many apparently lied to Congress in their conformation hearings about the abortion issue to get the appointment. They stated Roe vs. Wade was decided law.

These justices are not ethical, and their actions are destroying any respect they once had. Their decision will lead to the death of many women, who will continue to get abortions.

Marge Anderson, Madison