For the past decade, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has been a rubber stamp for the Republican-dominated state Legislature.

On issues such as extreme gerrymandering and voter suppression, the court has almost always sided with the Republican Legislature. The court came within one vote of possibly overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election and allowing the Republican Legislature to overturn the will of voters by reelecting Donald Trump as president.

It is time to break with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and friends and elect a justice who will not walk in lockstep with the Republican Party but instead vote on cases in an impartial, fair and independent manner.

Vote for Janet Protasiewicz for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice on Tuesday.

Dennis McGilligan, Madison

