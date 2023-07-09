I am a taxpayer. I was a college student who used loans. I paid them all back.

I am a parent of two college students. My wife and I were able to help our kids through college without loans. You would think I would be happy about what the U.S. Supreme Court did in cancelling President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness initiative.

I’m not.

The six fat cats on the court who made this ruling lead the most privileged lives possible. They care not a whit for the millions of people who are saddled with crushing student loan debt.

Just because I was lucky enough to pay loans back and allow my children to avoid them altogether doesn’t mean I can’t understand the plight of others. My life is not made better by the suffering of others.

Shame on the septic six on the Supreme Court, and shame on the presidents who put them there.

Mitchell Hagopian, Madison