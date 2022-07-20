Supreme Court boosted Trump's lie -- Alan White

When they decided that absentee ballot drop boxes were illegal, our state Supreme Court became one of the first courts in the nation to give credibility to former President Donald Trump's conspiracy scheme to throw our electoral system into chaos.

Typically -- and especially so in Supreme Court cases -- a court answers only enough of an issue to decide a case. Here, the majority travels into Trump's Never, Neverland and bolsters his claim of election fraud. Shame on them.

Then, in an unbelievable stretch, they compare our election process to that of Iraq, North Korea and other autocracies. They compare it to countries where autocrats allow no dissent even if another name appears on the ballot. Did they even happen to check how many millions of votes Trump received?

My father and other members of my family fought against autocrats in World War ll. They must be weeping now to see such callous disregard for what is a slander against this country and every soldier who gave their life so that it may continue.

Hon. Alan J. White, Wisconsin Dells, retired Columbia County Circuit Court judge